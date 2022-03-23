STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Bengal youths held for gang-rape in Odisha's Rajnagar

The duo was working as masons in Rajnagar for the last six months. 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Rajnagar police on Tuesday arrested two youths of West Bengal for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl.

The accused are Rahul Mandal (22) and Prabodh Mandal (21) of Mirzapur village in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The duo was working as masons in Rajnagar for the last six months. 

Sources said on Monday evening, the accused invited the victim for some work to their rented accommodation and gang-raped her. On returning home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her father following which a complaint was lodged with Rajnagar police.

IIC Tapan Nayak said during interrogation, the duo confessed to have sexually assaulted the girl. They also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone. 

The victim girl and the accused were taken the government hospital for medical examination. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. ENS

