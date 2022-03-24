Bus turns turtle in Odisha, 15 injured

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: As many as 15 passengers sustained injuries when the bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck and overturned on National Highway-16 at Paladabanka Chowk in Bhandari Pokhari police limits of Bhadrak district.

The mishap took place in the wee hours on Wednesday when the bus, enroute to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata with 60 passengers on board, rammed into a truck from the rear while trying to overtake. Local police along with fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and helped shifting the injured passengers to the Bhandari Pokhari hospital. IIC Amitav Das said three passengers have sustained critical injuries and were later shifted to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital as their condition deteriorated.

The driver and helper of the bus fled the spot after the accident as the police seized the vehicle and registered a case.

