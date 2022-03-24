STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bus turns turtle in Odisha, 15 injured

IIC Amitav Das said three passengers have sustained critical injuries and were later shifted to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital as their condition deteriorated.

Published: 24th March 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

accident

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK:  As many as 15 passengers sustained injuries when the bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck and overturned on National Highway-16 at Paladabanka Chowk in Bhandari Pokhari police limits of Bhadrak district.

The mishap took place in the wee hours on Wednesday when the bus, enroute to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata with 60 passengers on board, rammed into a truck from the rear while trying to overtake. Local police along with fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and helped shifting the injured passengers to the Bhandari Pokhari hospital. IIC Amitav Das said three passengers have sustained critical injuries and were later shifted to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital as their condition deteriorated.

The driver and helper of the bus fled the spot after the accident as the police seized the vehicle and registered a case.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhadrak Bus accident
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp