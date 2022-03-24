Mahanadi Coalfields Limited hailed no 1 coal company 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Before the current financial year comes to an end, the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has not only achieved its annual target of 164 million tonne (MT) but also become the number one coal company in India surpassing South Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECCL).

MCL could achieve this feat after more than 10 years. Official sources said by the end of March 2022, coal production of SECL was 136 MT while MCL produced 163 MT. In 2021, the production of SECL was 152 MT while MCL produced 148 MT.

MCL has 15 open cast mines spreading across Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts in the State. Daily production of coal from these mines was an average of 5.5-6 lakh tonne. The MCL authorities estimate that if the current trend continues, then the company will end up with 168 MT.