Medical negligence: Orissa HC orders Rs 5 lakh relief for 2 victims, Rs 50,000 for 11 others

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/SAMBALPUR: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families of the two patients who died due to medical negligence while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla.

The court also directed the government to give Rs 50,000 each to 11 more families and submit compliance report by May 2. Gyanadutta Chouhan, a resident of Kendbahal in Bargarh district along with nine other persons, had filed a petition alleging VIMSAR management had behaved irresponsibly and displayed insensitivity to the plight of the Covid-19 patients.

Taking note of the petition, the court had appointed retired district judge AS Naidu as the Inquiry officer. On the basis of Naidu’s report, a division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik directed the State government to pay the compensation amount to the affected families.

According to the judgment, the families of Prasant Pruseth and Shazadi Begum of Sambalpur, who died due to medical negligence, will be provided with a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each while 11 other victims of mismanagement, hailing from Sambalpur, Nuapada and Balangir will be given Rs 50,000 each.

Speaking after the judgement, petitioner Chouhan said, “This is a historic moment for us and all the deponents who were awaiting justice. The claims of mismanagement which the government was denying have been ruled out by the High Court and the victims have been awarded with an appropriate compensation. We hope this would serve as an example for any person who faces negligence in such cases as well as for the government to take steps to improve medical infrastructure and standard of treatment and care at government healthcare facilities.”