Odisha: 4 of a family killed in clash over comment

BERHAMPUR/ASKA: Four persons of a family were killed and three others sustained injuries in a group clash at Pitala Chowk in Ganjam’s Seragada block on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as three brothers Sambhu Swain (25), Pandab Swain (23), Raja Swain (28) and their minor cousin Chandan Swain of Narendrapur village. The clash reportedly took place over passing of comments.

Sources said Sambhu owned a fast food centre at Pitala Chowk and his two siblings and cousin Chandan assisted him to run the eatery. On Tuesday night, a couple fell down from their motorcycle near Sambhu’s eatery. One Sadhu Swain (36), who also hails from Narendrapur, rushed to the accident spot and helped the couple.

Sambhu, who was watching the entire incident from his eatery, reportedly made some snide remark about Sadhu over the incident. Angered by the comment, Sadhu confronted Sambhu. Soon a quarrel broke out but when Pandab, Raja and Chandan came to Sambhu’s aid, Sadhu left the spot.

At around midnight, Sadhu and his associates armed with iron rods returned to the eatery and called the brothers outside. While the two groups were engaged in a heated argument, someone hit Sadhu’s head with an iron road. Finding Sadhu bleeding profusely, his associates attacked Sambhu, Pandab, Raja and Chandan.

While the three brothers died on the spot, Chandan was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries on way. Though Sadhu and two of his associates had sustained injuries in the clash, they managed to flee the spot.

Following the clash, locals blocked NH-59 at Pitala Chowk demanding immediate arrest of the killers. Due to the road blockade, traffic between Aska and Berhampur was disrupted for several hours. The blockade was lifted after Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Rajendra Minz and senior police officers reached the protest site and assured the agitators of strict action against the culprits.

Police suspect that Sambhu and Sadhu had previous enmity. The sudden provocation of Sambhu made Sadhu lose his cool leading to the clash. While Sadhu is now undergoing treatment at MKCG MCH, police have detained three persons for questioning.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy, who visited the crime scene, said investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the clash. All the persons involved in the incident will be arrested soon. Adequate police force has been deployed in the area as Pitala Chowk is situated between Aska and Hinjili which will go to polls on Thursday.