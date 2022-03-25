STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha power regulator nod to Tata’s ‘green energy’ plan

The consumers will have to pay an additional 50 paise per unit over and above the normal rate of energy charges. The scheme will be in force for one year. 

Published: 25th March 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Power, energy, electricity, discom

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has approved the proposal of Tata Power for issue of ‘green certificates’ to consumers willing to buy their entire requirement of power from renewable sources.

The consumers will have to pay an additional 50 paise per unit over and above the normal rate of energy charges. The scheme will be in force for one year.  “Consumers of any category can get a green consumer certification by discoms, if 100 per cent of their power requirement is met from renewable sources. The consumer has to apply before the distribution company concerned in advance for use of green power,” said the OERC tariff order issued on Thursday. However, the facility will not be available to the consumers having captive generating plants (CGPs), it added.

Submitting the proposal to OERC on behalf of four distribution companies, the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) has requested the commission to approve an additional cost of 84 paise per unit over the approved retail supply tariff.

Computing the green tariff at 84 paise per unit, TPCODL said it has not taken the hydro power cost into consideration as the same is not contributing towards the carbon emissions. However, large hydro power stations do not qualify as renewable power.

In case a domestic consumer opts for purchase of renewable energy from the discom, the tariff applicable per unit will be Rs 3.50 for the first 50 units, Rs 5.30 for next 150 units, Rs 6.30 for next 200 units and Rs 6.70 above 400 units of consumption as against the existing tariff of Rs 3, Rs 4.80, Rs 5.80 and Rs 6.20 per unit respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OERC Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission Tata Power
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp