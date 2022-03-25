Orissa High Court asks pollution watchdog, Cuttack civic body to test water quality

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After a gap of two years, the Orissa High Court has taken up the issue of Kathajodi pollution and sought reports on the water quality at the point of discharge of untreated sewage from Cuttack city into the river at Khan Nagar.

A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik has directed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to depute a team to collect water samples at the point of discharge at Khan Nagar, do a quality test and submit the report before it on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the bench heard the petition filed by Khan Nagar Khapuria Silapanchal Puja Committee in 2016 and the petitioner’s counsel Khirod Rout placed a video clip and photographs of discharge of untreated effluent into the Kathajodi river.

The bench also issued notices to the Chairman and Managing Director of Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) besides, Member Secretary of the OSPCB and a representative of CMC to remain present during the hearing on Saturday. WATCO was also directed to take immediate corrective action.