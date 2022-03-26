STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

After voter list fiasco, Cuttack civic body lands in ‘transgender’ controversy

Contradicting the CMC claim, transgender corporator candidate Tanushree Behera said she and other members of her community have exercised their franchise.

Published: 26th March 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: If irregularities in preparation of electoral rolls for the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) elections was not enough, the civic body has landed itself in more trouble by announcing that none of the eligible transgenders have voted in the ULB polls. Contradicting the CMC claim, transgender corporator candidate Tanushree Behera said she and other members of her community have exercised their franchise.

After the polling ended, the CMC election officials submitted a detailed report stating that no transgender voter turned up for voting. Behera said that the polling reports have also been goofed up like the voters list as she and her supporters voted at the booth no 275 set up on the premises of Ravenshaw University.

Behera who is contesting as an independent candidate for corporator post of Ward 38 said, “they (election officials) might have either marked us as male or female despite our voter IDs mentioning third gender status.”

According to reports, there are 131 transgender voters in the city. Sital Bastia, a transgender who had contested as an independent MLA candidate from Barabati-Cuttack constituency in the last general election, said she voted at booth no 275 on Thursday. She said by not recognising their votes, there is an attempt to dislodge them from the mainstream.Additional District Magistrate-cum-CMC Election Officer Bijay Kumar Khandayatray said he would look into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation Odisha elections
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp