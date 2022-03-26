Bomb attack over sand mining: SI suspended for duty neglect in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A sub-inspector (SI) was on Friday placed under suspension for dereliction of duty after the death of a sand mining ghat lessee at Manei in Kharasrota river in bomb attack. Jajpur SP Rahul PR suspended SI of Binjharpur police station Kanduri Charan Das for failing to take any action on the FIR lodged by the victim Surendra Dash. The SI has been attached to the district police headquarters.

The action came in the wake of protests by villagers of Kalyanpur demanding arrest of the culprits and compensation to Surendra’s family. On Thursday night, Surendra was supervising mining activities at the ghat when the accused, Giridhari Mallik, and his associates hurled bomb at him. Surendra sustained critical injuries in the explosion and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed. Police have arrested Giridhari and one of his aides Bisnu Mallik.

On March 19, Surendra had lodged a complaint in Binjharpur police station after he was attacked by Giridhari. However, no action was taken against the accused. Sources said the sand ghat at Manei under Fatepur panchayat was awarded to Surendra on lease by the administration a couple of months back. However, Giridhari had been illegally mining sand at the ghat since the last several years. When Surendra bagged the mining rights, he was opposing him.