Fishmonger contests in Odisha civic polls as independent and wins

Mayank Bhusan Pani And Danis Roy By

Express News Service

NUAPADA: A fishmonger has done what the high and mighty could not. Md. Adam, an independent candidate, has been elected chairperson of Nuapada Notified Area Council (NAC) defeating BJP candidate Abhinandan Panda, son of sitting MP Basanta Panda. He won by a margin of 1267 votes. BJD had fielded Kshitis Bodhankar.

Md. Adam was elected as the councillor of Ward No. 6 from BJD during the first election of the newly formed Nuapada NAC in 2013. Prior to that Adam was elected as the last Sarpanch of the former Nuapada Gram Panchayat in 2012.

This time he was aspiring to fight the election as a BJD candidate, but decided to go solo on being denied a ticket. Though Basanta Panda is an influential person with a strong presence in major areas of the district, Md Adam too was popular in rural areas with a personal rapport with the people.

What turned the votes in Adam’s favour? Known as social worker in the Nuapada Sadar area, he was aware of the problems of the people and eager to stand by them.

“During my tenure as the Sarpanch and then as Councillor , my only focus was to address the problems of the public and work for the development of my area. The support I get from them is irrespective of my affiliation to any political party. I hope I will be able to keep their trust on me intact and bring visible development in the NAC area as the chairperson,” Adam said after his victory. Of the total 14 wards in the Nuapada NAC area, BJD managed to secure eight seats and four were bagged by independent candidates, while BJP and Congress could win only one seat each.