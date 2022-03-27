STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fishmonger contests in Odisha civic polls as independent and wins

Prior to that Adam was elected as the last Sarpanch of the former Nuapada Gram Panchayat in 2012.

Published: 27th March 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purposes only ( File Photo )

By Mayank Bhusan Pani And Danis Roy
Express News Service

NUAPADA: A fishmonger has done what the high and mighty could not. Md. Adam, an independent candidate, has been elected chairperson of Nuapada Notified Area Council (NAC) defeating BJP candidate Abhinandan Panda, son of sitting MP Basanta Panda. He won by a margin of 1267 votes. BJD had fielded Kshitis Bodhankar.

Md. Adam was  elected as the councillor of Ward No. 6 from BJD during the first election of the newly formed Nuapada NAC in 2013. Prior to that Adam was elected as the last Sarpanch of the former Nuapada Gram Panchayat in 2012.

This time he was aspiring to fight the election as a BJD candidate, but decided to go solo on being denied a ticket. Though Basanta Panda is an influential person with a strong presence in major areas of the district, Md Adam too was popular in rural areas with a personal rapport with the people.

What turned the votes in Adam’s favour? Known as social worker in the Nuapada Sadar area, he was aware of the problems of the people and eager to stand by them.

“During my tenure as the Sarpanch and then as Councillor , my only focus was to address the problems of the public and work for the development of my area. The support I get from them is irrespective of my affiliation to any political party. I hope I will be able to keep their trust on me intact and bring visible development in the NAC area as the chairperson,” Adam said after his victory. Of the total 14 wards in the Nuapada NAC area, BJD managed to secure eight seats and four were bagged by independent candidates, while BJP and Congress could win only one seat each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha elections Odisha polls MD Adam Nuapada
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp