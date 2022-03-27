Odisha civic polls: Subash Singh reigns supreme in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The BJD secured an absolute majority by winning the Mayor post and 38 corporator seats out of a total 59 in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) polls. While Congress won eight corporator seats, the BJP was able to bag seven. The remaining six corporator seats went in favour of independent candidates.

Ruling party’s Mayor candidate Subash Chandra Singh defeated his nearest rival Congress’ Giribala Behera by a margin of 45,206 votes. While Singh polled 1,13,562 votes, Behera bagged 68,356. BJP’s Sritam Das was placed third securing 49,223 votes.

CMC’s last election was conducted in 2014 wherein the ruling BJD had won in 36 wards. While Congress had bagged nine wards, the saffron party retained only four. As many as 10 independent candidates were elected in the last elections. If the results of 2014 and 2022 elections are compared, BJD is found to have gained two more corporator seats and BJP three. Congress has lost one seat.

Congress failed to impress voters despite hectic efforts of the sitting Congress MLA of Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat Muhammad Moquim. As many as 32 wards of CMC are under the jurisdiction of Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment. While 21 other wards of CMC are under Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly segment, the rest six are under Cuttack Sadar Assembly segment.

Though Congress was expected to improve its position in 32 wards, it was not successful as the BJD managed to convince its dissidents and chalked out special strategies to win the polls. Political observers said the CMC elections results will have an impact on the next general elections.

While both Congress and BJP’s mayor candidates alleged that BJD won the civic body elections by using money and power, the ruling party leaders said the results are a reflection of Naveen Patnaik’s transparent and pro-people governance.

For Subash Chandra Singh, the focus will be on solving the waterlogging and mosquito menace in Cuttack. “Works are already underway to solve the waterlogging and sanitation issues that people of Cuttack face every year,” said Singh. He wishes to carry forward the development works done by his party in Cuttack. Singh said development work is on in 423 acres of land reclaimed by the administration. The entire map of the Millennium city is going to be changed and the old city will have a new look very soon, he added.

“Development of the city speaks volumes about the welfare measures undertaken by the BJD government. The false propaganda by the Opposition parties did not work this time.,” said Singh while thanking voters for electing him as the CMC Mayor. He holds an MA degree in Political Science besides, an LLB degree. The 62-year-old Singh of Kaligali here was elected to Rajya Sabha from Odisha on March 24, 2020. He had also served as the national spokesperson for the BJD.