Monkey terror in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Frequent attacks by a monkey have sparked panic among residents of Sana Bagasahi village in Jajpur block. In the last three days, at least five persons of the village have suffered injuries after being attacked by the monkey.

On Friday, the simian attacked three persons, critically injuring two of them. Similarly, two persons were attacked on Saturday. The injured were admitted to the local hospital for treatment. Later, one of the seriously injured, identified as Rasika Sekhar Padhy, was shifted to the district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Panicked by the frequent attacks, villagers have stopped venturing out of their houses alone. “We have been forced to stay indoors for the last two days due to the monkey menace. Anyone venturing out of the house alone is at the risk of being attacked by the monkey,” said Prafulla Chandra Padhy, a villager.

Sources said villagers have tried all means to catch the monkey but to no avail. After being approached by Jajpur tehsildar Jyotikanta Bhujabal to address the problem, a team from Chandikhole forest office rushed to the village to catch the monkey on Sunday.

Forester of Chandikhole Sashikanta Behera said efforts are on to capture the monkey. “Once the simian is caught, we will release it in the forest areas far from human habitation,” he added.

