STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

National spokesperson of BJP Aparajita blames Odisha leadership for BJP debacle

She accuses BJD of using money and muscle power to win the polls

Published: 28th March 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National spokesperson of BJP and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Sunday once again targeted the State leadership of her party after the back-to-back debacle in the panchayat polls followed by the just concluded elections to urban local bodies (ULBs).

“The party has performed miserably in the UPB polls and I accept the defeat. The need of the hour is to strengthen our State leadership. If the State leadership is not strengthened, the same will not be reflected at the grassroots level,” she told mediapersons here on Sunday.

She assailed the ruling BJD for the unabashed use of money and muscle power to win the mandate of the people even after staying in power for more than two decades.

“Why is the BJD so nervous and scared of the Opposition? I would like to know why the ruling party is spending so much money to win elections. This is not good for democracy,” she said.

Since the BJD has been claiming that it is working for the people and providing a good and transparent administration, it should not use money and the administration to earn a victory, she said.

The MP who fielded a political novice Suniti Mund as the mayor candidate of BJP for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), said Mund has secured over 1.13 lakh votes despite distribution of money by the ruling party. “I happy that BJP’s mayor candidate received over 1.13 lakh popular votes and 10 party corporator candidates won with the blessings of the voters. I also thank the voters for reposing faith in the party,” Sarangi said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician had also blamed the State BJP leadership for the miserable performance of the party in the three-tier panchayat polls. She had then said the party needs strong leadership in Odisha to win the trust of voters in the upcoming elections. She had advised the party for introspection to improve performance. State BJP president Samir Mohanty did not comment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP National Spokesperson MP Panchayat Polls ULB
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp