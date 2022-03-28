STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Wife’s work stress angle to Gangapur IIC’s death

Police silent on seizure of Dev’s service revolver, empty cartridge

Published: 28th March 2022 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gangapur IIC Dev Kumar Gamang’s wife Kiran Mohanty on Sunday said she suspected work pressure to be the reason behind her husband’s death.

Though police claim Dev was under mental duress, the IIC’s wife said there was no domestic dispute and they were a happy family. “We lived happily. Work pressure might be a reason for his death,” said Kiran who is posted as Inspector in Nabarangpur district.

Dev’s uncle Jayasen Gamang said the police officer was mentally strong and there is no way he could have committed suicide. An impartial inquiry is essential to unearth the mystery behind his death. 

The IIC’s mother Puspanjali said, 10 days back, she had appealed to the Ganjam SP for her son’s leave but her plea went unheard. 

On the day, the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of Ganjam police took over investigation into the death of Dev due to bullet injury at his quarters on Friday. HRPC DSP Samuel Pradhan is probing the circumstances in which the incident took place.

According to Dev’s mother Puspanjali, three other police officers were present in the residential quarters of the IIC when the firing took place. 

Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai said it has been confirmed that the IIC died of bullet injury but the postmortem report is awaited. However, police remain tight-lipped about the circumstances which led to the fatal incident. 

While it is yet to be ascertained whether the firing was accidental or suicidal, police are silent on the seizure of the IIC’s service revolver and the empty bullet cartridge. 

Besides, the incident took place at 1.30 pm on Friday but the scientific team reached the place of occurrence at around 11 am the next day. Usually, even in theft cases, the scientific team reaches the crime scene within a couple of hours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Work pressure Husband death Kiran Mohanty IIC
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp