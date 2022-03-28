Odisha: Wife’s work stress angle to Gangapur IIC’s death

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gangapur IIC Dev Kumar Gamang’s wife Kiran Mohanty on Sunday said she suspected work pressure to be the reason behind her husband’s death.

Though police claim Dev was under mental duress, the IIC’s wife said there was no domestic dispute and they were a happy family. “We lived happily. Work pressure might be a reason for his death,” said Kiran who is posted as Inspector in Nabarangpur district.

Dev’s uncle Jayasen Gamang said the police officer was mentally strong and there is no way he could have committed suicide. An impartial inquiry is essential to unearth the mystery behind his death.

The IIC’s mother Puspanjali said, 10 days back, she had appealed to the Ganjam SP for her son’s leave but her plea went unheard.

On the day, the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of Ganjam police took over investigation into the death of Dev due to bullet injury at his quarters on Friday. HRPC DSP Samuel Pradhan is probing the circumstances in which the incident took place.

According to Dev’s mother Puspanjali, three other police officers were present in the residential quarters of the IIC when the firing took place.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai said it has been confirmed that the IIC died of bullet injury but the postmortem report is awaited. However, police remain tight-lipped about the circumstances which led to the fatal incident.

While it is yet to be ascertained whether the firing was accidental or suicidal, police are silent on the seizure of the IIC’s service revolver and the empty bullet cartridge.

Besides, the incident took place at 1.30 pm on Friday but the scientific team reached the place of occurrence at around 11 am the next day. Usually, even in theft cases, the scientific team reaches the crime scene within a couple of hours.