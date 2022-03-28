Prime Minister Modi praises Odisha’s green warrior Rahul for clean-up drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praises on Rahul Maharana of Khurda for his clean-up drive to protect Devi estuary and Astaranga mangrove forest from pollution in Puri district.

In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat that always mentions the proponents of cleanliness, the PM lauded the selfless efforts of Rahul in collecting every piece of garbage, litter or waste from sea beach and the mangrove nearby. The inspiring act of Rahul drew attention of the Prime Minister after it featured in the ‘Brightside’ section of The New Indian Express February 27 edition.

Terming him as a Swachhagrahi, Modi said, Rahul goes to the pilgrimage sites in Puri early in the morning every Sunday, and clears the plastic garbage there. “He has cleaned hundreds of kilos of plastic garbage and dirt so far. People like Rahul teach us a lot. Since health is directly related to cleanliness, as citizens, we must carry out our duties, whether it is cleanliness, nutrition or vaccination. All these efforts also help us in staying healthy,” he observed.

A security guard with a private company in Bhubaneswar, the 22-year-old youth of Ambadiha village in Khurda district has been cleaning solid waste, including plastic, clothes and other non-degradable wastes that are getting deposited in huge volumes in the estuary every year. Every Sunday, he collects solid waste from the beach and mangrove and keeps those in a gunny bag at a secure place. He has single-handedly cleared over 10 quintal of waste so far.

The green warrior has also launched awareness camps at villages to sensitise people on hazards of pollution and importance of protecting mangrove ecosystem that is threatened due to dumping of garbage.

Overwhelmed by the appreciation from the Prime Minister, Rahul said the words from the tallest leader of the country would continue to inspire him and give an impetus to continue the work despite all odds.

He, however, sought public participation like the beach cleaning works in cities like Mumbai to keep the public places litter free. “I want the 480 km coastline free from non-degradable wastes. It cannot happen without spontaneous participation from the public,” he hoped.