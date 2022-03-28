STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Star-studded National Para Athletics Championships set to begin today in Odisha

They will compete in multiple events across 12 disciplines in 185 categories.

Published: 28th March 2022 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 20th edition of the National Para Athletics Championship will be held at Kalinga Stadium from March 28 to 31. A total of 982 para-athletes including 758 athletes with physical disabilities, 153 visually impaired athletes, 44 athletes with cerebral palsy, seven athletes with intellectual disability and 20 short stature athletes will participate in the event.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic medallists Devendra Jhajharia, Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathunia, Nishad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar and Sundar Singh Gurjar are among the other participants. They will compete in multiple events across 12 disciplines in 185 categories. “In my last 16-year association with para-sports, I have seen many ups and downs. As a player, I faced many challenges including financial constraints to participate in a national meet. Nowadays it’s different, states like Odisha came all out to host back-to back national para championships at Bhubaneswar. The days are not far away when we will host a para international meet here”, said Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik.  

Adding further she said, “Para-sports is no longer a charity sport or CSR achievement. It’s a highly competitive sport. The standard here is nothing less than the events of the able-bodied players. The upcoming national event will be a qualifier for the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held at Birmingham.”

The championship was earlier supposed to be held in February 2022 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Malik was all praise for the Odisha government. “The most difficult part of the championship is to provide accommodation to the differently-abled athletes because each individual’s need is different. Thanks to MP Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT and KISS University, and the Indian Oil authorities, the problem does not arise here,” she said.

President of the Para Sports Association of Odisha Kamala Kanta Rath hoped the nationals turned out to be a great success. “In between December 2021 to March 2022, the state organised National Para-Badminton Championship, National Para-Fencing Championship and now it is going to host National Para-Athletics Championship. We are hopeful like other national events, this will be a grand success,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Para Athletics Disability Championship Event
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp