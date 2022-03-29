Newsletter on sports science launched

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sport Science India (SSI), the first sports medicine centre of the State, on Monday launched ‘SSI Fanzine’ touted to be the first-ever newsletter on sports science in India. The newsletter was launched by former hockey India captain Dilip Tirkey and weightlifter K Ravi Kumar.

A brainchild of Dr Sarthak Patnaik, who has been in the field of sports science for the last eight years, the newsletter focuses on sports injury, the dos and don’ts, and how to make a return to sports after recovering from an injury.

The inaugural edition of the SSI Fanzine includes details on the biomechanics of cycling, sports medicine for wheelchair athletes. “It is a matter of pride that this fanzine is being released from Odisha. I am sure this will add to the knowledge of sportspersons and fans,” Tirkey said while lauding the efforts of SSI in launching the newsletter.