Odisha to be data-hub soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet has approved the Odisha data centre policy with an objective to make the State a data hub by 2025. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha announced the decision in the Assembly on Monday.

Arukha said the Cabinet has also approved the `161.15 crore tender proposal of Iron Triangle Limited to set up a 650-bed hospital at Bhawanipatna. The work has been targeted to be completed in 30 months.

Besides, the Cabinet also approved the tender proposal of `92.74 crore for the construction of 30 km to 45 km of Baisinga Sasan canal under the Subarnarekha project in Mayurbhanj district.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 24 months and will irrigate 8,182 hectares of land in Mayurbhanj district. The Minister said a proposal to make the Nabakrushna Choudhury irrigation development programme operating in the next five years with an investment of `823.45 crores was also cleared.