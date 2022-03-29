STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to be data-hub soon

The project is scheduled to be completed in 24 months and will irrigate 8,182 hectares of land in Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 29th March 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet has approved the Odisha data centre policy with an objective to make the State a data hub by 2025. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha announced the decision in the Assembly on Monday. 

Arukha said the Cabinet has also approved the `161.15 crore tender proposal of Iron Triangle Limited to set up a 650-bed hospital at Bhawanipatna. The work has been targeted to be completed in 30 months. 

Besides, the Cabinet also approved the tender proposal of `92.74 crore for the construction of 30 km to 45 km of Baisinga Sasan canal under the Subarnarekha project in Mayurbhanj district.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 24 months and will irrigate 8,182 hectares of land in Mayurbhanj district. The Minister said a proposal to make the Nabakrushna Choudhury irrigation development programme operating in the next five years with an investment of `823.45 crores was also cleared. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha data centre Bikram Keshari Arukha tender
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp