Saffron party urges thanks motion for Modi over PMGKY

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP legislature party on Monday urged Speaker of Assembly SN Patro to adopt a unanimous motion of thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the food security programme under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for another six months for the Covid-19 affected people.

After giving in writing to the Speaker, the BJP raised the issue during zero hour. Deputy leader of Opposition Bishnu Sethi urged the Speaker to bring a motion of thanks under Rule III (I) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Odisha Legislative Assembly as a gesture of appreciation.

“The Speaker assured us to examine it but did not convey his decision on the matter before adjourning the House for the day. So we sought the intervention of Governor Ganeshi Lal,” Sethi told the media. A delegation of BJP legislators met the Governor at Raj Bhawan in the evening and submitted a memorandum requesting his intervention.

“Odia people are known for their gratefulness. Delay in the adoption of a motion of thanks does not augur well with the people of the State who have benefited from the scheme,” the memorandum said.

The BJP expressed gratitude to the PM for his farsighted decision to extend the PMGKY for another six months, ending September 2022. This is the sixth extension of the largest food security scheme which covers around 80 crore beneficiaries in the country including 3.25 crore from Odisha.

