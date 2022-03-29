Single window authority clears 12 investment projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Monday accorded approval to 12 investment projects envisaging investment of around Rs 2,071 crore and employment opportunities for more than 3,535 persons.

The meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra approved project proposals of Shree Metaliks Ltd to set up iron ore beneficiation and pellet making plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 650 crore and Siddhiridhi International’s billet and pellet plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 308 crore.

Panchawati Steels has proposed to set up a sponge iron and steel billet plant in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 203 crore while JK Blotech Limited for establishment of grain-based ethanol and power plant in Cuttack district with an investment of Rs 215 crore.

LMB Congimerate and Rourkela Sponge LLP have also proposed to set up ethanol plants in Sundargarh district with investments of Rs 148 crore and Rs 135 crore respectively.

The proposals of Swosti Premium to set up Gopalpur Palm Resort in Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 95 crore and Pushpam Realty for a resort and spa facility in Puri district against an investment of Rs 67.27 cr.Ashirbad Engineering and Construction Pvt Ltd has offered to set up a five-star hotel in Khurda at an investment of Rs 59.33 crore.

The other proposals approved included Utkal Feeds Pvt Ltd’s Hatchery, Breeder Parent Unit and Egg layer unit in Khurda and Dhenkanal districts with an investment of Rs 54.17 crore; Kraft paper and Duplex board manufacturing unit by Spino Paper and Boards Pvt Ltd in Cuttack district with an investment of Rs 56.17 crore and a Logistic Park with cold chain, food court, retail facility, and entertainment centre in Puri district with an investment of Rs 80 crore by the Hindustan Aqua Pvt Ltd.