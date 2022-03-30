STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Air quality takes a hit as fire rages in forests of Rourkela

Frequent incidents of forest fire have worsened the air quality in and around Rourkela with a thick smoke hanging over the city for hours. 

Published: 30th March 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only.. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Frequent incidents of forest fire have worsened the air quality in and around Rourkela with a thick smoke hanging over the city for hours. 

Thick smoke due to wildfire hangs
over railway tracks in Rourkela | Express

The wildfire incidents are being attributed to acts of mischief or sabotage. Sources in Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) informed that from Monday afternoon, plantation in the city and nearby areas witnessed wildfire at 31 spots including two under the territorial jurisdiction of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). At hilltop sites of Durgapur reserve forest, which divides Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and RSP limits, wildfire assumed menacing proportions. 

Fire extinguishing squads fought a pitched battle till late in the evening to contain the spread. By that time, other forest pockets at Banki and Chamjharan also witnessed incidents of fire.

Due to the forest fires, a pall of thick smoke hung over Rourkela on Tuesday morning. Normalcy returned after 11 am with the clearing of the sky. SC Verma, a local, said in the morning, there was a drastic drop in visibility. Many people complained of itching in the eyes while ash particles were found in the air. 

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Rourkela Yeswant Sethi said wildfire incidents were reported from 31 spots across Rourkela and nearby areas since Monday. Most of the incidents were caused by miscreants. While one person from Banki was arrested for causing forest fire, six others of Chhend and Sector-5 were booked for encroachment of forest land. 

“A raid was conducted at Gopabandhupali for hoarding illegal-sourced wooden planks. These actions appear to have links with the forest fires on Durgapur hill,” the DFO said and added that strict action will be taken in this regard soon. 

Sources said villagers residing in interior pockets of RFD limits usually set forests on fire to collect minor produces, trigger the growth of new shoots of kendu plants and hunting of small animals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wildfire Rourkela Rourkela Steel Plant
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp