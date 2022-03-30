Air quality takes a hit as fire rages in forests of Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Frequent incidents of forest fire have worsened the air quality in and around Rourkela with a thick smoke hanging over the city for hours.

Thick smoke due to wildfire hangs

over railway tracks in Rourkela | Express

The wildfire incidents are being attributed to acts of mischief or sabotage. Sources in Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) informed that from Monday afternoon, plantation in the city and nearby areas witnessed wildfire at 31 spots including two under the territorial jurisdiction of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). At hilltop sites of Durgapur reserve forest, which divides Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) and RSP limits, wildfire assumed menacing proportions.

Fire extinguishing squads fought a pitched battle till late in the evening to contain the spread. By that time, other forest pockets at Banki and Chamjharan also witnessed incidents of fire.

Due to the forest fires, a pall of thick smoke hung over Rourkela on Tuesday morning. Normalcy returned after 11 am with the clearing of the sky. SC Verma, a local, said in the morning, there was a drastic drop in visibility. Many people complained of itching in the eyes while ash particles were found in the air.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Rourkela Yeswant Sethi said wildfire incidents were reported from 31 spots across Rourkela and nearby areas since Monday. Most of the incidents were caused by miscreants. While one person from Banki was arrested for causing forest fire, six others of Chhend and Sector-5 were booked for encroachment of forest land.

“A raid was conducted at Gopabandhupali for hoarding illegal-sourced wooden planks. These actions appear to have links with the forest fires on Durgapur hill,” the DFO said and added that strict action will be taken in this regard soon.

Sources said villagers residing in interior pockets of RFD limits usually set forests on fire to collect minor produces, trigger the growth of new shoots of kendu plants and hunting of small animals.