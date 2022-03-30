STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amended Municipal Corp Bill cleared in Assembly

This amendment will now enable municipal corporations to grant property rights. 

Published: 30th March 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena. (File Photo)

Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Tuesday passed the Odisha Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to confer land rights on the slum households of municipal corporations in line of the land rights conferred upon the households in the municipalities and NACs.

Piloting the Bill, Law Minister Pratap Jena said further amendment of the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003 became necessary with the objective of making the provisions more extensive and relevant. This amendment will now enable municipal corporations to grant property rights. 

Wherever it is not possible to grant such property rights, the corporations will have the flexibility of granting the land rights to the slum households in-situ overland up to an extent of 45 sq mt.

“If the slum household belongs to the economically weaker section (EWS) category, land rights are proposed to be granted free of cost over an area of 30 sq mt. If the slum household is in occupation of a patch of land which is less than 30 sq mt and vacant government land is available adjacent to the dwelling unit, it is proposed that land right shall be granted over land as nearly as 30 sq mt by amalgamating the land available for the purpose,” he said. 

In another development, the Assembly also passed the Odisha Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for reservation of seats for backward class citizens (BCC) in the light of the December 17, 2021 Supreme Court order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Municipal Corporation NACs economically weaker section
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp