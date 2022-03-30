BJP protests bureaucrats congratulating Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP members created a ruckus in the Assembly on Tuesday over the issue of senior IAS and IPS officers congratulating Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the success of the ruling BJD in the panchayat and urban local body elections and demanded a ruling from Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

BJP members rushed into the well of the House protesting the issue during zero hour. Alleging that such behaviour from bureaucracy is dangerous for democracy, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi said that it is the duty of the officers to maintain neutrality irrespective of whichever party is ruling.

Alleging that such behaviour from officials is a blot on the democracy, Majhi said it is unprecedented in the country that bureaucrats in groups congratulated the head of a party over victory in local polls. Later, a delegation of BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal.