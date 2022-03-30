STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP protests bureaucrats congratulating Naveen

BJP members rushed into the well of the House protesting the issue during zero hour.

Published: 30th March 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi (Photo | ANI)

Odisha BJP chief Mohan Majhi (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP members created a ruckus in the Assembly on Tuesday over the issue of senior IAS and IPS officers congratulating Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the success of the ruling BJD in the panchayat and urban local body elections and demanded a ruling from Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

BJP members rushed into the well of the House protesting the issue during zero hour. Alleging that such behaviour from bureaucracy is dangerous for democracy, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi said that it is the duty of the officers to maintain neutrality irrespective of whichever party is ruling.

Alleging that such behaviour from officials is a blot on the democracy, Majhi said it is unprecedented in the country that bureaucrats in groups congratulated the head of a party over victory in local polls. Later, a delegation of BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Assembly BJD Naveen Patnaik Mohan Majhi
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp