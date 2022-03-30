Escape from custody: Two cops suspended

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after three accused involved in theft of fuel from parked trucks escaped from Dhanupali police station, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable were placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.

The suspended police personnel are ASI Niranjan Pradhan and constable SN Nayak. Police sources said the action was taken against the cops based on the report of an inquiry conducted into the matter.

On Monday, the accused trio, Jhaki Kumar, Samir Choudhury and Md Sakil, escaped from the police station in the morning on the pretext of answering nature’s call. Dhanupali police had arrested them on Sunday after a complaint was filed alleging theft of fuel from trucks parked at Sarlakani. Police seized their motorcycles and recovered stolen fuel from their possession.

Before they could be produced in court, the trio managed to flee from police custody. When they escaped, two cops and a sanitation worker were present in the police station. The role of the sanitation worker, who is reportedly a relative of one of the accused, in the escape is yet to be ascertained.

Two teams have been formed to nab the accused who are still at large. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Sambalpur Sadar PK Sahu said, “A manhunt has been launched to nab the trio. Raids are being conducted at various locations. They will be arrested soon.”