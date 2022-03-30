Government to form house panel on Srimandir project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Tuesday agreed to constitute a House committee to go into details of the Sri Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project following ruckus created by Opposition BJP and Congress members over the impact of the construction work on the shrine.

Making a statement in the House following a ruling of Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro in this regard, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said that a resolution was passed in the House on the heritage corridor project during which everybody had agreed to work together for the development of Puri and the 12th century temple.

He said that the project work has already started and there is no danger to the temple from it.

Referring to the demand of the Opposition, the Minister said that different House committees will be announced on March 31. Government is ready to constitute a committee on the corridor project, he added.

Earlier raising the issue during zero hours, BJP MLA from Puri, Jayanti Sarangi alleged that the construction works are being carried out close to the ancient shrine without the permission of the National Monument Authority (NMA) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Alleging that deep pits which are being dug close to the temple may create cracks on the walls of the temple, Sarangi said that this may threaten the structure. Stating that he is not against the development of the temple and the town, Sarangi said that it should be done safely. He suggested that temple architectural experts should be consulted in this regard.

Supporting him, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra demanded that a House committee should be constituted so that the members can inspect the construction works being carried out within 75 metres of the shrine.

“As the local MLA has raised doubts over the safety of the temple’s structure, a House committee should be formed so that the members can physically verify whether the construction is being done keeping in view the safety of the temple,” he said. As Speaker SN Patro remained silent over the demand, the BJP MLAs trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the State government.