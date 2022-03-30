No thoughts on Presidential election yet, says Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday denied that his visit to Delhi had anything to do with the Presidential election in July.

“There is still time for the Presidential elections… so no thoughts on that for the moment,” he replied when asked by media persons about BJD’s stand in the forthcoming election.

To a question on whether BJD will prefer a consensus candidate for the post, he said, “It is still early days. The BJD hasn’t thought about it yet.” The tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24.

Sources said that the NDA government at the Centre is at least 1.2 per cent (roughly 13,000 votes) short of the majority mark due to BJP’s reduced majority in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Legislative Assemblies.

The NDA may need the support of BJD for its candidate to sail through. The BJD has 112 MLAs and 12 MPs, which is about three per cent of the total vote value of about 10,93,347, and can play a crucial role in filling the gap.

The BJD had extended support to BJP’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind in 2017, leading to talks about a tacit understanding between the parties that are rivals in the State.

Also asked about the letter of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee to Opposition leaders and chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states for the formation of an anti-BJP front, Naveen said, “I haven’t received the letter yet. BJD stands for the development and welfare of our State.”

The Chief Minister held a meeting with his party MPs at the BJD parliamentary office and also spent time in the Central Hall of Parliament. He was also scheduled to meet some Union ministers to discuss pending issues related to Odisha.

Naveen said he does have any plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his four-day stay in Delhi.

