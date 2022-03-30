STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Road cracks during drain work

Irate locals stopped the work and drew the attention of the authorities who then rushed to the spot.

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A portion of the road stretching from Bajrakabati to Chhatra Bazar developed cracks during the construction of a box drain which is being carried out under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) funded Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (ISIP) by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) on Tuesday. 

The workers were digging the main stormwater channel-1 passing by the side of the road for the construction of a box drain when the road stretching from Keshab Chandra Sahu Women’s College to Hero Honda showroom cracked due to the bending of an iron beam that was providing support to the drain wall. Irate locals stopped the work and drew the attention of the authorities who then rushed to the spot.

