Adultery suspicion: Man kills wife by setting her afire on

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife by setting her afire over a suspected extra-marital affair at Phatatangar village within Mahulpali police limits in Kuchinda here on Tuesday night.

The deceased woman was identified as 35-year-old Lilima Rana of Phatatangar. Her husband, Raghuraj Rana, has been arrested by police.

According to police, accused Raghuraj had eloped with Lilima and married her around seven years back. But since the last two years, he was suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair, and the couple used to fight frequently over the issue.

On Tuesday evening, the couple again got into an argument and an angry Lilima went to her father’s place in the same village. Subsequently, Raghuraj reached there and held discussion with his wife’s father following which their dispute was resolved. Lilima then returned with her husband.

At around 10 pm, another fight broke out between the couple and in a fit of rage, Raghuraj poured kerosene on Lilima and set her on fire. On hearing the woman’s screams, neighbours informed the police and also called an ambulance. Lilima was rushed to Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital where she succumbed to burn injuries.

Mahulpali IIC Susanta Das said a case has been registered in this connection. “Police are yet to ascertain whether the accused was in an inebriated state when he committed the crime. He has been arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway,” he added.