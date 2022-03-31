STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

ILPF launches SATHI to boost holistic health

A book on fatty liver written by Dr Ashok Choudhury was also released to promote health awareness.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Liver Patient Foundation (ILPF), a health-based charitable organisation, recently launched Shradhanand Affordable Treatment and Health Initiative (SATHI) to promote holistic and preventive health in the State. 

As part of the initiative, patients are being provided quality medicine at discounted price, affordable investigations, free yoga, diet and physiotherapy consultation on registration. Around 50 doctors from different specialties are providing expert consultations.

To make the service more reachable, a mobile app SATHI ILPF has been released by philanthropist Dan Mishra. People can avail the facility of SATHI by visiting the premises located at 171 (P) Bayababa Matha Lane, near Nicco Park at Unit-9 Bhubaneswar or through an app that they can download from the Google play store. They can also visit the website www.ilpfsathi.in or call at 9078700111.

A book on fatty liver written by Dr Ashok Choudhury was also released to promote health awareness. “More than 700 persons have benefited in the last three months. We want to bring a holistic change in the society by providing affordable and quality health care,” said SATHI in-charge UK Pani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Liver Patient Foundation SATHI physiotherapy health awareness
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp