ILPF launches SATHI to boost holistic health

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Liver Patient Foundation (ILPF), a health-based charitable organisation, recently launched Shradhanand Affordable Treatment and Health Initiative (SATHI) to promote holistic and preventive health in the State.

As part of the initiative, patients are being provided quality medicine at discounted price, affordable investigations, free yoga, diet and physiotherapy consultation on registration. Around 50 doctors from different specialties are providing expert consultations.

To make the service more reachable, a mobile app SATHI ILPF has been released by philanthropist Dan Mishra. People can avail the facility of SATHI by visiting the premises located at 171 (P) Bayababa Matha Lane, near Nicco Park at Unit-9 Bhubaneswar or through an app that they can download from the Google play store. They can also visit the website www.ilpfsathi.in or call at 9078700111.

A book on fatty liver written by Dr Ashok Choudhury was also released to promote health awareness. “More than 700 persons have benefited in the last three months. We want to bring a holistic change in the society by providing affordable and quality health care,” said SATHI in-charge UK Pani.