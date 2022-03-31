New Talcher Thermal Power plant on cards

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Power major NTPC has initiated tendering process of the new 1,320 MW Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) in place of the old plant, said Executive Director of NTPC K Srinivas Rao on Wednesday.

Putting aside all apprehensions about the new power plant, the process for tender of the Rs 16,000 crore TTPS has been set in motion with pre-tendering consultations.

“NTPC has started tendering process for engineering procurement and construction of the project. The contract will be awarded within two months. It will take a minimum of 48 months to complete construction works,” Rao informed.

The 1,320 MW unit will come up in place of the old 460 MW power plant which has been wound up. The ED further said the 3,000 MW NTPC Kaniha has achieved many milestones in year 2021-22. The second-largest power plant of the country, it provides power to at least 17 states.

The plant achieved the target of 21,830 million units of power in the year and plant load factor (PLF) of more than 84 per cent. It also produced 22,120 million units of power. In March, the PLF was more than nine per cent which is the second biggest in NTPC and fourth in India.

The thermal power plant at Kaniha also aims to produce clean solar power of 1,380 kilowatt. “Out of 3,000 MW power, Odisha takes around 600 MW per day,” he informed. When power stations in the country are facing coal shortage, the Kaniha plant has a comfortable stock of more than eight lakh tonne of coal.

It can meet the plant’s requirement for 12 days. The power plant consumes 50,000 to 55,000 tonne of coal per day which is supplied by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited.