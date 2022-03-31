STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Paralympics medallist Sundar appreciates the sports ecosystem of Odisha

The para-athlete, who hails from Rajasthan, was also all praise for the state government.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Sundar Singh Gurjar appreciated the sports ecosystem of Odisha and termed Bhubaneswar as the best sports destination in the country.

Despite carrying an injury, Sundar took part in the 20th National Para Athletics Championship going on here in the state capital. However, he threw once in the F46 javelin event before recusing himself.

Speaking on the sidelines, he said the javelin throw became the most sought-after discipline among the country's budding athletes after Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil and Devendra Jhajharia bagged medals in the Olympics and Paralympics.

"This time I am not fully prepared for the national meet. I am still recovering. I am here to enjoy the meet and pay a visit to Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri. Bhubaneswar is an amazing city as where ever you go you can find paintings of players on the walls. It also has the best sports infrastructure in the country," said Sundar.

The para-athlete, who hails from Rajasthan, was also all praise for the state government. "I had participated in many para nationals but this time the arrangement is very good. All the participants are staying in one place which is a welcome move. Like my state, the Odisha government is also providing the best facilities to the players to excel," added Sundar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundar Singh Gurjar National Para Athletics Championship
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp