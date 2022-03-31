Paralympics medallist Sundar appreciates the sports ecosystem of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Sundar Singh Gurjar appreciated the sports ecosystem of Odisha and termed Bhubaneswar as the best sports destination in the country.

Despite carrying an injury, Sundar took part in the 20th National Para Athletics Championship going on here in the state capital. However, he threw once in the F46 javelin event before recusing himself.

Speaking on the sidelines, he said the javelin throw became the most sought-after discipline among the country's budding athletes after Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil and Devendra Jhajharia bagged medals in the Olympics and Paralympics.

"This time I am not fully prepared for the national meet. I am still recovering. I am here to enjoy the meet and pay a visit to Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri. Bhubaneswar is an amazing city as where ever you go you can find paintings of players on the walls. It also has the best sports infrastructure in the country," said Sundar.

The para-athlete, who hails from Rajasthan, was also all praise for the state government. "I had participated in many para nationals but this time the arrangement is very good. All the participants are staying in one place which is a welcome move. Like my state, the Odisha government is also providing the best facilities to the players to excel," added Sundar.