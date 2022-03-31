STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rail roko over stoppage disrupts train service

Earlier on March 22, the committee had written to the manager of Chakradharpur Railway Division stating that residents would resort to rail roko over the demand.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:02 AM

Agitators squatting on the tracks at Bamra railway station on Wednesday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Train services were disrupted for nearly nine hours on Wednesday as residents staged rail roko demanding stoppage of trains at Bamra railway station. At least two trains were cancelled while a few others were delayed due to the blockade. I

n the morning, hundreds of residents under the banner of Bamra Rail Kriyanusthan Committee reached Bamra railway station but were denied entry by the security forces. After jostling with the forces, the agitators managed to enter the station and squat on the railway tracks. The rail roko began at 6 am and continued till 2:30 pm.

Earlier on March 22, the committee had written to the manager of Chakradharpur Railway Division stating that residents would resort to rail roko over the demand. Convener of the committee, Sandeep Khandelwal said Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Intercity Express, Howrah-Ahmedabad Superfast Express and Rajendranagar-Durg Express had commercial stoppage at Bamra railway station.

However, after the Covid crisis, the Railways withdrew the commercial stoppage and allowed only traffic stoppage of these trains at Bamra station. 

Similarly, before the Covid crisis, Puri-Rishikesh Utkal Express, Titlagarh-Howrah Ispat Express, Dhanbad-Allepy Express, Tata-Ernakulam Express and Jammu Tawi Express had stoppages at Bamra. But the Railways withdrew the stoppage of these trains. 

“People of Kuchinda sub-division and nearby areas depend on Bamra railway station. We demand resumption of stoppage of these trains at Bamra at the earliest,” Khandelwal added. The residents also demanded a limited height subway  (LHS) at one of the two level crossings in Bamra.  

On being informed, the senior divisional commercial manager of Chakradharpur Manish Pathak along with district officials and police rushed to the spot. The residents called off their agitation after they were assured that a commercial stoppage for Bhubaneswar-Rourkela intercity express, Howrah-Ahmedabad Superfast Express and Rajendranagar-Durg Express would be provided at Bamra. Besides, an additional ticket counter would come up at the station.

Due to the agitation, Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Intercity Express and Bhubaneswar-Bangriposi Intercity Superfast Express were cancelled. Similarly, Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express and Titlagarh-Howrah Ispat Express were short-terminated and Banaras Express was rescheduled.

