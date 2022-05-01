STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindustan Aeronautics to give Rs 7 crore for Jagannath Sagar project in Odisha

As per the MoU, HAL will provide Rs 7 crore in three phases for the purpose and Jeypore municipality will implement the development project by floating tenders.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A memorandum of understanding was signed between Koraput district administration and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for renovation of the historic Jagannath Sagar in Jeypore at Sunabeda on Saturday. 

As per the MoU, HAL will provide Rs 7 crore in three phases for the purpose and Jeypore municipality will implement the development project by floating tenders. Among others, executive director of HAL Koraput division Pramad Kumar, Jeypore municipality executive officer Siddarth Patnaik and chairman Narendra Mohanty were present on the occasion.  

Jagannath Sagar was dug by kings of Jeypore three century years back in about 300 acre land. But due to unchecked encroachments, dumping of sewage and non-maintenance, the area has shrunk to only 55 acre over the years. 

Two months back, Jeypore municipality deweeded the pond and had requested the administration for funding for further development. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra too had visited the pond recently and directed the administration for further development for further development.

