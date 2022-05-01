STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odia newspaper Pragativadi launches golden jubilee celebrations

Vernacular daily Pragativadi on Saturday launched its year long golden jubilee celebrations. The newspaper was launched by its founder Pradyumna Bal in 1973.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vernacular daily Pragativadi on Saturday launched its year long golden jubilee celebrations. The newspaper was launched by its founder Pradyumna Bal in 1973.

On the occasion, Governor Ganeshi Lal unveiled the golden jubilee logo and jersey of Pragativadi newspaper. He also felicitated Nabarangpur residents Kamalu Harijan and his wife Mangei for looking after the orphan children. Kamalu pulls a rickshaw to earn his livelihood. Pragativadi chairperson Saswati Bal and executive editor Birupakhya Tripathy were present in Raj Bhavan.

During the event held at Pragativadi office here, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo said Pradyumna Bal had faced many challenges while setting up the newspaper and his writings had the ability to change the society.

Stating that Pragativadi always follows a balanced approach, the Minister urged the media organisations to be constructive in their criticism instead of having an agenda driven policy. Parliamentarian Achyuta Samanta said Pradyumna Bal had never used the pen to serve his own interests. Pragativadi chairperson Saswati Bal, director Monalisa Bal and executive editor Birupakhya Tripathy were present.

