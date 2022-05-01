Odisha: Water level in reservoir leaves Upper Kolab Hydro Electric project officials in a tizzy

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Power generation from the Upper Kolab Hydro Electric Project has plunged below 80 MW due to deficient rain in the reservoir's catchment areas. Besides, rising temperature has also dried up the water body.

At present, the water level of the reservoir stands at 846.320 meter which is close to the minimum reserve level of 845.820 meter in the dam. Last year, the cumulative rainfall was about 880 mm in the corresponding period while it is only 835 mm this year.

This has reportedly forced the authorities to cut down power generation from the project to 80 MW against the capacity of 240 MW so that the water in the reservoir can be stocked to facilitate farmers during Kharif season.

While in the past years, it rained for at least 10 days in the reservoir's catchment areas in Koraput, Semiliguda, Nandapur blocks in Koraput district in March and April, this year it has been a long dry spell.

Sources said that the Kolab Irrigation Project engineers have proposed to reduce power generation to 5 MW daily from May 10 onwards to maintain the reservoir water level for kharif. Meanwhile, the district administration has also advised the project authorities to maintain water level for Rabi irrigation.

Additional Chief Engineer of the Upper Kolab Major Irrigation project Anil Panigrahy admitted to low water level in the dam reservoir. “However, we are keeping a close watch on the situation and regulating the water so that supply can be ensured for irrigation, power and drinking purpose of the district, “ he stated.

