STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Water level in reservoir leaves Upper Kolab Hydro Electric project officials in a tizzy

Sources said that the Kolab Irrigation Project engineers have proposed to reduce power generation to 5 MW daily from May 10 onwards to maintain the reservoir water level for kharif.

Published: 01st May 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

The Upper Kolab reservoir in Koraput.

The Upper Kolab reservoir in Koraput.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Power generation from the Upper Kolab Hydro Electric Project has plunged below 80 MW due to deficient rain in the reservoir's catchment areas. Besides, rising temperature has also dried up the water body. 

At present, the water level of the reservoir stands at 846.320 meter which is close to the minimum reserve level of 845.820 meter in the dam. Last year, the cumulative rainfall was about 880 mm in the corresponding period while it is only 835 mm this year.

This has reportedly forced the authorities to cut down power generation from the project to 80 MW against the capacity of 240 MW so that the water in the reservoir can be stocked to facilitate farmers during Kharif season. 

While in the past years, it rained for at least 10 days in the reservoir's catchment areas in Koraput, Semiliguda, Nandapur blocks in Koraput district in March and April, this year it has been a long dry spell.

Sources said that the Kolab Irrigation Project engineers have proposed to reduce power generation to 5 MW daily from May 10 onwards to maintain the reservoir water level for kharif. Meanwhile, the district administration has also advised the project authorities to maintain water level for Rabi irrigation. 

Additional Chief Engineer of the Upper Kolab Major Irrigation project Anil Panigrahy admitted to low water level in the dam reservoir. “However, we are keeping a close watch on the situation and regulating the water so that  supply can be ensured for irrigation, power and drinking purpose of the district, “ he stated. 

Upper Kolab Irrigation project

  • Supplies irrigation water for about 42,000 hectare during Kharif 

  • 25,000 hectare during Rabi season in Jeypore sub-division 

  • Last year cumulative rainfall was about 880 mm 

  • In 2022 it is only 835 mm 

  • Power generation from the project lowered to 80 MW

  • Capacity of the project to generate 240 MW

  • Water level at present 846.320 meter

  • Minimum water level stipulated 845.820 meter

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upper Kolab Hydro Electric Project Kolab water reservoir
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp