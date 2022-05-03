Advanced mechatronics at Govt Polytechnic in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The directorate of Technical Education and Training, Odisha (DTET) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with FESTO India Private Limited here on Monday to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in advanced mechatronics at the Government Polytechnic in Mayurbhanj district. Mechatronics is the synergic integration of electrical and mechanical engineering, robotics, computational hardware and software in the design of products and processes. It is an essential foundation for the expected growth in automation and manufacturing.

The idea of setting up of CoE in advanced mechatronics originated from the need to align the engineering education with the latest industry trends and practices, better vocational training/interaction with industry, upgradation of tools, laboratories and faculty skills as well as the inclusion of latest engineering concepts into the academic curriculum structure.

This centre will not only cater to the need of the industries but also enhance the skill of the students from ITI and diploma in the field of mechatronics and automation. Students from nearby engineering colleges and polytechnics will also benefit from addon short term training which will be imparted by the technical experts from FESTO India Private Limited. The CoE will be set up at a cost of `4.18 crore using OMBADC (Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation) fund in a span of six months. The MoU was signed by DTET Director Reghu and head of didactic, FESTO India Privat e Limited , Harish Nachnani.