Assembly bypoll in Odisha's Brajrajnagar to be held on May 31

The model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect in Jharsuguda district in which the assembly constituency is located.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced bypoll to Brajrajnagar assembly constituency on May 31. The model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect in Jharsuguda district in which the assembly constituency is located.

Notification for the bypoll will be issued by the ECI on May 4. While the last date for filing of nomination papers is on May 11, scrutiny will be done on May 12. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is May 17.

Counting of votes has been scheduled on June 3. The election process will be completed by June 5. The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA from Brajrajnagar and former Speaker Kishore Kumar Mohanty on December 30, 2021 due to cardiac arrest.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the byelection in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly.

