Eviction notice leaves Cuttack Deputy Mayor Damayanti Majhi in a tight spot

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has issued an eviction notice regarding the unauthorised constructions at Balisahi slum in Jagatpur area under ward no 49 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), putting CMC Deputy Mayor Damayanti Majhi in a troublesome situation.

Majhi, who recently became the youngest Corporator and Deputy Mayor of the CMC, resides at the slum with her mother.

Sources said that after her appointment as Deputy Mayor, a pucca house with boundary wall is being constructed for her. Following this, some other neighbouring slum dwellers too have started extending their encroached premises. Around 50 families have been residing in the slum for the last several years.

After going through the situation, IDCO has put up an eviction notice on the walls of their houses including Majhi's a couple of days back. As many as 6 to 7 families including Majhi’s family who reside in the slum have been asked to remove the illegal constructions by May 10.

Though efforts to elicit a response from IDCO’s divisional head Parikhita Mahalik turned futile, the move of the IDCO in respect of issuing eviction notice is said to facilitate the construction of a drain to solve the persistent water logging problem of the Jagatpur Industrial Estate.

“CMC’s Mayor quarters has already been allotted to Majhi, but she wanted to live in the slum,” said CMC Mayor Subhas Singh adding that the law would same for all.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das however said that IDCO as per its regular drive has issued a notice for development of its area. However, IDCO has not informed CMC about it, Das said, adding that she would look into the matter.