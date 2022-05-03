STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Gopabandhupali in grip of drinking water crisis

However, a major chunk of the population is yet to get piped water.

Published: 03rd May 2022 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Scarcit y of drinking water remains a perennial problem of Gopabandhupali which covers a host of slums spread across Wards 11 and 13 and part of Ward 12 under Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC). Years back, the Gopabandhupali slum cluster was covered under the Urban Infrastructure Development for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT) project and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme to augment distribution network and provide house connections to residents. However, a major chunk of the population is yet to get piped water.

Women wait near a standpost to collect water at Gopabandhupali | Express

Local resident and former BJP councillor Pramila Das said till now, many in Coolie Khatal Basti, Indra Nagar, Amarnath Basti, Timber Colony, Yug Nirman Basti, Lohra Basti and other areas have not yet received house connections. Slum pockets along the Railway Colony main road have been connected with pipelines but piped water is yet to reach them. On March 30, an overhead tank was inaugurated with much fanfare. But it is of no help as water is not reaching connected houses due to faulty pipelines. Das further claimed that around 15,000 slum dwellers continue to face acute drinking water scarcity.

Another 15,000 population is being provided with piped water but erratically. Jyoti Sharma, a resident of a slum near Shanti Bhawan, said she got piped water connection, but water is being released for hardly five minutes. Sharma said she has to walk around 100 metre to fetch drinking water from a nearby tank. Similarly, Bijay Yadav got piped water connection with a metre almost two years back. But he is yet to get piped water. Superintending engineer of the Public Health and Engineering Organisation (PHEO) Adil Mohammed said piped connections were provided to residents in different phases. Currently, pipelines are being laid in uncovered areas of Gopabandhupali. The PHEO has set a target to ensure water supply to all slum households by next year. For the time being, adequate water tankers would be provided to Gopabandhupali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp