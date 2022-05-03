STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hardcore Maoist Laxman Apka surrenders before Odisha's Kalahandi police

30-year-old Laxman Apka, alias Lalsu of Ganglore in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, had joined the Maoist outfit in 2009 when he was just 17 years old.

Published: 03rd May 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A hardcore Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered before Kalahandi police on Sunday. He was identified as 30-year-old Laxman Apka alias Lalsu of Ganglore in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Apka had joined the Maoist outfit in 2009 when he was just 17 years old.

In 2011, he shifted to Odisha and since then, operating in the Bansadhara-Ghumsur-Nagabali (BGN) division in Kalahandi district. He was currently the area committee secretary of the banned outfit.

Apka was involved in fire exchanges with police at Manaska in 2016, Barangapadar in 2017, Turkey and Kotalghati in 2019 and Sohespadar in 2020. DIG (South Western range) Rajesh Pandit said the surrendered Maoist is being interrogated to ascertain his involvement in other violent activities.

Apka will be rehabilitated as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the State government. He will be provided Rs 5 lakh and a homestead plot with building assistance. Besides, he will be given marriage allowance, study allowance of Rs 3,000 per month and vocational training.

Steps will also be taken for his gainful employment, the DIG added. Among others, Kalahandi SP Savarna Vivek M and CRPF Commandant Biplab Sarkar were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laxman Apka Kalahandi police Naxal Naxal surrender
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp