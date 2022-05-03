Hardcore Maoist Laxman Apka surrenders before Odisha's Kalahandi police

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A hardcore Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered before Kalahandi police on Sunday. He was identified as 30-year-old Laxman Apka alias Lalsu of Ganglore in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Apka had joined the Maoist outfit in 2009 when he was just 17 years old.

In 2011, he shifted to Odisha and since then, operating in the Bansadhara-Ghumsur-Nagabali (BGN) division in Kalahandi district. He was currently the area committee secretary of the banned outfit.

Apka was involved in fire exchanges with police at Manaska in 2016, Barangapadar in 2017, Turkey and Kotalghati in 2019 and Sohespadar in 2020. DIG (South Western range) Rajesh Pandit said the surrendered Maoist is being interrogated to ascertain his involvement in other violent activities.

Apka will be rehabilitated as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the State government. He will be provided Rs 5 lakh and a homestead plot with building assistance. Besides, he will be given marriage allowance, study allowance of Rs 3,000 per month and vocational training.

Steps will also be taken for his gainful employment, the DIG added. Among others, Kalahandi SP Savarna Vivek M and CRPF Commandant Biplab Sarkar were present.