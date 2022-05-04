Chariot works begin as Trinity takes boat ride

By Express News Service

PURI: Ratha Anukula or ceremonial beginning of construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra began on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday. The day also marked the first day of the 21-day Chandan Yatra conducted amid tight security.

As per tradition, a yajna was held at the chariot construction yard following which servitors brought agyanmallyas of the Trinity in a procession from the Srimandir and handed them over to three Biswakarmas as a mark of entrustment of responsibility for the construction of three chariots.

Soon after, three Dhaura timber logs were consecrated and Biswakarmas with their gold and silver axes began construction work. Chief Aministrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration Vir Vikram Yadav said, “The workers at the construction yard will be paid double the wages since they will be working under adverse conditions and stay away from family for months.” He also added that devotees are likely to participate in the grand ritual this year.

The 21-day Chandan Yatra also began with traditional grandeur on the day. In the afternoon, Madan Mohan, the representing deity of Lord Jagannath along with Ramakrushna, Sridebi and Bhudebi were taken to the Narendra Pokhari (tank) on a decorated palanquin. The servitors then escorted them to Chandan Chakada where deities were placed on board the boats Nanda and Bhadra for ‘Chapakhela’ (boat race).

Later, the deities were bathed in sandalwood paste and aromatic water in the Chandan kunda (bath tub), offered Mandya bhog (a special delicacy) and dressed in flowers to be taken back to the temple.

Ten platoons of police force have been deployed along the 1.5 km route from Simhadwar to Narendra tank for smooth conduct of procession of deities.