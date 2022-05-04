Chief Justice urges lawyers to attend regular court work

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on Tuesday disapproved of some Bar Associations not attending regular court work under the pretext of scorching heat. He urged the legal fraternity to be sensitive to the plight of undertrials and other litigant public who look up to the courts for justice.

He also assured that all the infrastructural support including air conditioners would be provided to the Bar.

Chief Justice Muralidhar was speaking in virtual mode on the occasion of the opening of new courts of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum- Judicial Magistrate First Class at Kanas in Puri district, Hemgiri and Biramitrapur in Sundergarh district and Thuamul-Rampur in Kalahandi district.

The Chief Justice said courts are institutions funded by people and are meant to cater to their needs, and the Bar should not hesitate to attend the court work under any difficulty. He expected the judicial system to work like the public health system which remains alert to serve the people day and night. He called upon the lawyers and judges to come together to strive to deliver the constitutional promise of equal and fair justice, according to a press release issued by the High Court Registry (Protocol & Administration).

Speaking on the occasion Justice Biswajit Mohanty, the administrative judge for Puri, said it has been a constant endeavour of the High Court to bring people closer to justice and new courts are being established for ensuring speedy access to justice for people living in far-flung areas.

Justice KR Mohapatra, the administrative judge for Sundargarh, emphasised mutual cooperation between Bar and Bench and said the quality of judgment by a judge depends on the assistance rendered by the Bar. Justice BP Routray, the administrative judge for Kalahandi, expressed hope that the litigants of remote areas would be benefited by the establishment of courts in their places.