Grand Sital Sasthi Yatra after 2-year Covid lull

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: After two years of subdued celebrations owing to Covid restrictions, the historic Sital Sasthi Yatra will be held with pomp and grandeur this year. Scheduled for June 4, the ‘Thala Utha’ ritual, marking the beginning of festivities for the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati was held here on Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday.

As a part of the Sital Sasthi ritual, two persons of the city don the role of parents of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and perform the marriage ceremony of a man and a woman from two families in real life. During the ‘Thala Utha’ ritual, people who will be performing the rituals as parents of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are selected from a long list of aspirants. Subsequently, the final names of the persons are announced formally by the committees organising the yatra.

Chief Coordinator of the Sital Sasthi Yatra committee of Nandpara, Sameer Ranjan Babu said, “The festival was scaled down in the last two years due to the Covid-19 scenario. Though people were disheartened, it was necessary for everyone’s safety.” However, as the situation is normal now, the festival will be celebrated with splendour and preparations have already begun, he added

The divine festival that traces its origin to 17th century in Sambalpur, was then celebrated in the Someswar Baba temple of Balibandha of the city. Later, Sital Sasthi festival was observed in Balunkeswar temple of Nandpara in Sambalpur. However, now several other Shiva temples of the city observe it with ritualistic celebrations. The festival also marks the beginning of monsoon and is held on the sixth day of the fortnight of Odia month of ‘Jyestha’.

The major attraction of the yatra is the Barajatri (procession) and the Nagar Parikrama ritual at the end of celebrations, in which the newly-wed divine couple moves around the city. Lakhs of devotees witness the procession that starts on the second night and culminates in the afternoon of the third day. Over 7000 artists from different states perform in the carnival.