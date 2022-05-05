OSOU to offer special B.Ed course for tutors

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha State Open University (OSOU) is planning to launch a special B.Ed programme designed to train tutors on the ways to teach differently-abled children. The course, which is likely to start from next academic session, is awaiting approval from the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), an apex government body set up under an Act of Parliament, to regulate training programmes targeted at disabled, disadvantaged, special education requirement communities. The OSOU has already sent a proposal to the council.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of OSOU Arka Kumar Dasmohapatra said the course will cater to the educational requirements of a specific target group. Following the approval of RCI, 10 institutions already recognised by the council across the state will be selected for facilitating the course.

“We will be allowed to offer 50 seats in each institution. As many as 500 aspirants can take up the two-year special B.Ed course. Trained personnel will provide specialised training to the enrolled students on teaching differently-abled children. The OSOU will monitor the institutions, conduct examinations and issue certificates upon completion of the course,” said Dasmohapatra.

The VC further informed that there are many special schools looking for trained tutors to teach differently-abled students. “The course will generate employment for graduates willing to take up a career in teaching. They will get preference for their additional skills and get opportunity at both special and normal schools,” he added.

Sources said OSOU will sign an MoU with the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) for launching the course.

The university is finalising the terms of the MoU and has sought legal opinion over the draft sent by SSEPD. Once the MoU is signed, the OSOU will forward it to the RCI for approval. Currently, OSOU offers 46 courses including 14 PG and 11 UG programmes, 10 diplomas and 11 certificate courses. More than 29,000 students from across the State are enrolled in the university.