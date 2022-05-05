Woman alleges gang-rape for months in Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: One Samari Singh (45) was arrested by Moroda police in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday on charges of raping a 40-year-old woman along with two accomplices. While the two Sun Hansdah (20) and Abhiram Hansdah (19) of Moroda are absconding, the woman is reportedly seven-month pregnant.

Sub-inspector of Moroda police station Padmalochan Panigrahi said the arrest was made based on the complaint of the woman. As per the complaint, the woman was staying with her two daughters aged 19 and 21 after losing her husband 10 months ago.

About a couple of months later Singh went to her house one night and befriended her by offering liquor. Though she denied it, Singh allegedly forced her to drink. Under the influence of the liquor, she was taken by Singh to an isolated place outside the village where two of his aides were waiting. The three then took turns to rape her despite resistance, she alleged. She also stated in the complaint that she was threatened of dire consequences if she discussed the matter with anyone.

She returned to her house but kept shut but as the three kept on raping her at regular intervals and she got pregnant, she decided to lodge a complaint with the police, Panigrahi said. Her statement has been recorded and a medical examination is done. She has been sent to one-stop centre, police added. He also said, those absconding will be nabbed soon. Meanwhile, Singh was sent to judicial custody after his bail was rejected in Baripada District Session Court.

