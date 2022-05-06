STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boat capsize in Chilika lake: One missing, 11 rescued 

Published: 06th May 2022 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  One person is missing while 11 tourists from Balasore district had a miraculous escape from drowning in Chilika lake as the boat they were riding in capsized near Chadheiguha in the impact of a norwester on Thursday. 

As per sources, all the 11 other than the missing person, were in life jackets. Among the 11 tourists were three women and a minor from Remuna in Balasore who had gone to have Kalijai darshan.

While coming back, the missing person identified as a local shopkeeper, also accompanied them in the boat. Mid way, the boat lost balance near Chadheiguha hill due to gale and severe rain caused by a Norwester. 

While all the 11 tourists were rescued, there is no trace of the shopkeeper though search operations are on. The tourists were rushed to Balugaon community health centre (CHC) for a check up.

