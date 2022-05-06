STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boyanika to diversify products  

For this purpose, young weavers of the over 600 weavers cooperative societies empanelled under Boyanika will be trained.

Published: 06th May 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society - Boyanika - is aiming at product diversification in wake of rising demand for State’s handloom products in both national and international markets. 

For this purpose, young weavers of the over 600 weavers cooperative societies empanelled under Boyanika will be trained. Informing this during the 66th foundation day of Boyanika, Managing Director Shyambhakta Mishra said, “We will be targeting the teenagers in weavers families for creating new products with Odisha handloom apart from the sarees and fabrics,” he said.

Mishra added that the demand of Odisha’s handloom products has remained high and Boyanika has scaled up its procurement from weavers to help them tide over the loss incurred during the two years of the pandemic. 

Official data states that during the year 2021-22, Boyanika achieved a sales turnover of Rs 128.85 crore and aims to achieve a target of Rs 163.90 crore during 2022-23. Besides, the State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society has achieved a business of Rs 1.7 crore from its e-marketplace in the last year.

