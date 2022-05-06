Man injured in bear attack in Kodopali

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Panic gripped Kodopali under Dharambandha panchayat here after a villager was attacked by a bear in the local forest on Thursday. The villager was identified as 45-year-old Jugal Bariha. Jugal had gone to the forest to pluck kendu leaves in the morning when the incident took place.

Sources said on encountering the bear, Jugal climbed a kendu tree under which he was standing to save his life. However, the animal followed him up the tree and caught hold of his head in its jaws. As Jugal screamed for help, other villagers rushed to the spot and chased the bear away with a flaming torch.

Jugal sustained grievous injuries on his head and was rushed to the nearby hospital. He has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital, Nuapada and his condition is stable. On being informed, forest personnel reached the forest. Wildlife ranger Dilip Champatiray said forest staff were sent to the spot for investigation and have been asked to submit a report.

“If the incident is found to be true, the villager will be provided financial assistance by the Forest department as per norms,” the ranger added.