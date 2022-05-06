STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Man injured in bear attack in Kodopali

Panic gripped Kodopali under Dharambandha panchayat here after a villager was attacked by a bear in the local forest on Thursday.

Published: 06th May 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Tharangini Bala, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | Tharangini Bala, EPS)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:  Panic gripped Kodopali under Dharambandha panchayat here after a villager was attacked by a bear in the local forest on Thursday. The villager was identified as 45-year-old Jugal Bariha. Jugal had gone to the forest to pluck kendu leaves in the morning when the incident took place.

Sources said on encountering the bear, Jugal climbed a kendu tree under which he was standing to save his life. However, the animal followed him up the tree and caught hold of his head in its jaws.  As Jugal screamed for help, other villagers rushed to the spot and chased the bear away with a flaming torch. 

Jugal sustained grievous injuries on his head and was rushed to the nearby hospital. He has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital, Nuapada and his condition is stable. On being informed, forest personnel reached the forest. Wildlife ranger Dilip Champatiray said forest staff were sent to the spot for investigation and have been asked to submit a report. 

“If the incident is found to be true, the villager will be provided financial assistance by the Forest department as per norms,” the ranger added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharambandha panchayat villager attacked bear
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp