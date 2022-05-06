Pradhan seeks hike in wage of mining workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Cabinet colleague and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and discussed various issues including wage hikes for contractual workers engaged in the mining sector.

The Minister who hails from Talcher requested Joshi to implement the recommendations of the high power committee for the contractual workers. Pradhan also requested Joshi to streamline the transportation of aluminum through trucks in Angul and Kulad areas.

He apprised Joshi of the problems faced by the truckers’ associations of the two areas and also discussed the proposed expansion of the smelter plant of aluminum major Nalco at Angul.

“We had discussions on various issues pertaining to Odisha, including smooth transportation of aluminum in trucks in Angul & Kulad, hike in daily wage for contractual labourers engaged in the mining sector,” Pradhan tweeted after the discussion.