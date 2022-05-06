Sal tree branches replace iron rods in Mayurbhanj anganwadi centre! 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The under-construction anganwadi centre in Mahalisahi village under Godigoan GP within Moroda police station of Mayurbhanj district could put to shame anyone with a basic sense of building construction. Most of the pillars in the construction are being supported by sal tree branches instead of iron rods!

Villagers of Mahalisahi, Doctor Mahali and Jatila Mahali have claimed that a maximum number of pillars of the building stood with the support of branches of sal tree with a few exceptions where iron rods have been used. While some pillars are supported with a single rod, others are with branches of trees clearly visible to anyone in close proximity.

The villagers also alleged poor quality of construction work which has led to cracks even before the building is ready. “When we asked the contractor about the use of sal tree branches, he did not pay heed,” said villagers.

Sources said the construction work is often carried out by the contractor at night. They also alleged a nexus between the executing engineer, officials of Moroda block and the contractor in the Anganwadi project may prove dangerous for kids.

The department must immediately demolish the building and ensure a safe place for the children, the villagers demanded. Interestingly, the board at the construction which carries details of the project has been damaged.

Contacted, Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said he will inquire on Friday and take action against the persons concerned.